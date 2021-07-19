GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 17, 2021

Arrests/Citations:

Dustin Daugherty II, age 37, of Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and Failure to Comply with Order or Sig.

Mark Vangundy, age 51, of Bainbridge was arrested on a warrant for Highland Co. SO for Contempt of Court.

Amy Mathews, age 42, of Middletown was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear.

Offense/Incidents:

At 10:32 a.m.. a resident in the 1000 block of Lafayette Street reported a theft. Incident is under investigation.

July 16, 2021

Arrests/Citations:

Christi Chandler, age 45, of Piketon was arrested on a Probation Violation for Pike Co.

Offense/Incidents:

At 11:38 a.m. there was a structure fire in the 1000 block of Lafayette St.