HILLSBORO P.D.

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 18, 2021

Jerrad Luschek, 28, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Amelia Beth Minzler, 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On July 18 at approximately 4:40 p.m., the Hillsboro Police Department responded to the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of a 2-car crash. Upon arrival, Michael Woolley, 35, of Hillsboro was stopped at the stop sign at the entrance to Walmart at Harry Sauner Road when Jamie Boris, 39, of Hillsboro was attempting to make a left turn into Walmart from Harry Sauner Road. Woolley failed to see Boris and attempted to pull onto Harry Sauner Road causing him to strike Boris. Woolley was cited for fail to yield. No injuries were reported on scene.

July 17

Christopher Owens, 33, of Hillsboro was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ryan West, 30, of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension and obeying traffic control device and arrested for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Kristi Murphy, 40, of Hillsboro was cited for expired plates.

On July 14 at approximately 7:19 a.m., the Hillsboro Police Department responded to the area of High Street and Main Street for a report of a 2-car crash. Upon arrival, Michael Fragassi, 73, of Bethel was traveling northbound on High Street through the intersection of High St. and Main St. when he was struck by Michelle Harewood, 50, of Hillsboro. Harewood was cited for failure to stop for a traffic control device. Minor injuries were reported on scene.