Highland District Hospital elects new Medical Staff Executive Committee

The Highland District Hospital Medical Staff Executive Committee has changed hands after new elections appointed Dr. Anthony Wetherington as Chief of Staff, Dr. David Gunderman as Vice Chief of Staff, Dr. Craig McKinney as Chief of Surgery, Dr. Naveed Haq as Chief of Medicine, and Dr. Poonam Singh as Secretary/Treasurer.

Highland District Hospital’s Medical Staff is comprised of over 100 physicians, nine Certified Nurse Practitioners, and seven Physician Assistants.

The expansion of care and services at Highland District Hospital has led to growth within the Medical Staff; however, the vision for care remains to the same.

“Our first commitment is to deliver the best care possible to those we serve,” said newly appointed Chief of Staff Dr. Anthony Wetherington. “Additionally, this is an exciting time for our organization. Not only have we transformed our campus to better serve the community, but we are working diligently to expand and bring services to our community that are needed.”

Highland District Hospital’s century of service and mission to the county and those surrounding it has evolved to not only recognize the needs of the community, but to act on those needs through expanding service lines, providing the most cost-efficient services in the state of Ohio, and through development and growth of providers and employees — making the organization one of the largest employers in Highland County.

From left are: back row, Dr. Anthony Wetherington, Dr. David Gunderman, Dr. Craig McKinney, Tim Parry, Vice President of Operations, and Randy Lennartz, President and CEO; and, front, Dr. Naveed Haq and Dr. Poonam Singh. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_MEC-Picture-2021.jpg From left are: back row, Dr. Anthony Wetherington, Dr. David Gunderman, Dr. Craig McKinney, Tim Parry, Vice President of Operations, and Randy Lennartz, President and CEO; and, front, Dr. Naveed Haq and Dr. Poonam Singh. Submitted photo