Wenstrup to speak at GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who serves Ohio’s 2nd District including Highland County, will be speaking at the Highland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner on Sunday, July 25.

Rep. Wenstrup is a veteran, having served in Iraq as a combat surgeon. He previously served on the Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Veterans Affairs. He has long been a voice for support of all veterans, and those living in southern Ohio.

He serves on the House Ways and Means committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Wenstrup will speak on the national health and systemic poverty issues, as well as other important issues facing families in our area.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the “Back Room Paradise” event center, 6174 Miller Lane. Tickets are $25 and available by calling 937-402-1866.

Wenstrup https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_wenstrup-brad-mug.jpg Wenstrup