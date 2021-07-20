Lynchburg Lions Club wins awards

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held recently at the Embassy Suites in Blue Ash and the Lynchburg Lions Club received several special awards in recognition of its community service and Lions promotion projects.

The club received the first-place plaque for small division clubs in the Governor’s competition. The Governor’s award is presented in recognition of the total program of activities throughout the year. It recognizes a club’s involvement in local, district, and world-wide service projects, its fundraising events, and its support for the local community.

The club received the second-place plaque for communications and public relations activities. The club also received the second-place plaque in the Healthy Club competition.

Lynchburg also received certificates for its donations to special projects. Congratulations to the Lynchburg Lions Club for its many awards. The club wishes to thank the community for its support and urges anyone who is interested in joining the club to contact any Lion.

Faust Zone Seven Lion of the Year

One of the most prestigious special awards presented was the Lion of the Year trophy, given to a Lion from each of the Zones and it recognizes outstanding service and involvement in the Lions organization.

This year’s winner in Zone Seven was Lion Jim Faust from the Lynchburg Lions Club. Lion Jim has been a Lion for nearly 51 years and he has served in many positions of leadership and service.

He currently serves as the State Trustee for the Ohio Lions Foundation and he is the District Parliamentarian for Cabinet meetings and other special events. He has coordinated many club activities over the years and chaired numerous District Convention business sessions.

Faust has previously served as Zone Chairman and he has attended many District and State Lions events. He has conducted numerous Lions educational training sessions and also provided musical specials at Conventions and cabinet meetings.

He and his wife Karen live on the home farm near Pricetown in Highland County. Faust has been an educator for 51 years and he has been active on many Boards and Committees. He continues to serve the community and church in a variety of ways.

From left are Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth and Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin with the awards won by the Lynchburg club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_awards-at-banquet.jpg From left are Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth and Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin with the awards won by the Lynchburg club. Submitted photos Lion Jim Faust received the Lion of the Year Award for Zone Seven. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_JIm-Faust.jpg Lion Jim Faust received the Lion of the Year Award for Zone Seven. Submitted photos