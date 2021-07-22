Tholen selected for Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER elite training program

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Greg Tholen of Lynchburg is one of eight farmers and agribusiness professionals selected to participate in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2021-2022 AgriPOWER Institute, according to a news release from the Farm Bureau.

This year-long program focuses on public policy issues confronting agriculture and the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy, and trade policies. It helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.

Tholen owns and operates a farm commodities transportation company, serving farmers in southern Ohio year-round. He also is a 4-H advisor, firefighter and member of Highland County Farm Bureau.

“Participants in this program have a passion for agriculture and see themselves in a leadership role in the future,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director. “Getting a better understanding of current issues and developing skills to lead and advocate for agriculture is what AgriPOWER is all about, and we have a lot of great experiences planned for Class XII.”

One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues, and an out-of-state session will help them learn about the differences and similarities in agriculture outside of Ohio.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XII are Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Soybean Council, Stark County Farm Bureau, Deerfield Ag Services and Trans Ova Genetics.

For additional information about AgriPOWER, visit ofb.ag/agripower.

