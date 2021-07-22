Hillsboro Library’s Summer Reading ending with Golf Night, carnival

With summer coming closer to its end, so too is the Hillsboro Library’s Summer Reading program — but that doesn’t mean it’s not going out without a bang.

“We have a little less than two weeks remaining in Summer Reading,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “If anyone still wants to sign up, that’s still two drawings remaining for teens and adults. We still have several prizes available, including a ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ poster, a really cute ‘blessed’ sign, an apron and cookbook, a gardening kit, and a mini-animals sewing kit.”

“Each book read equals a chance to win,” Davidson added.

In addition, the final week of July will see two programs: Golf Night and an End-of-Summer-Reading Carnival.

Golf Night is set for Thursday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Downstairs, kids will play their way through a mini golf course. Every kid who participates will also be entered in a drawing for a sports bag.

And, upstairs, teens and adults are invited to test their skills in a hole-in-one competition. Every patron who gets a hole-in-one will be entered in a drawing for a Frog and Club gift certificate.

Then, on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their reading with a special carnival.

“The children’s library will be transformed into a walk-through of the book ‘We’re Going on a Lion Hunt’ by Margery Cuyler,” Davidson said. At the end, they will be entered in a drawing for an explorer bag.

“Upstairs, we’ve been working hard to make games that everyone can enjoy — both kids and kids at heart,” Davidson added.

“The goal is for kids to be able to play the games, but mom, dad, brothers, and sisters will be able to give it a try, too,” she said. “We’ll have a Frisbee toss and a book-themed ring toss, as well as a craft and coloring sheets.”

Davidson added, “But we’re really excited about two games that are tied more directly to the theme of Summer Reading — ‘Tails and Tales. We have one game that is called ‘Soarin’ over the Savannah,’ where patrons can make paper airplanes and try to get them to ‘soar’ into different areas of a savannah cut-out.”

She explained that the other game has an island theme, matching the decorations where it will be set. “We turned our teen area into an ocean wonderland, complete with dolphins and fish. So, there, we’re going to have coconut bowling,” Davidson said.

As patrons play games, they will receive tickets for a drawing. “For example, if you get your paper airplane into the smallest, most difficult hole, you’ll get three tickets,” she said. “But if you get it in the largest hole, you’ll receive one.”

The more tickets a patron — or families — receive, the better chance they’ll have of winning one of three grand prizes.

Those are, according to Davidson: “Two Kings Island tickets; a Cincinnati Zoo kit that includes two tickets, a Fiona cup, and a really cute puzzle; and a family fun kit, with yard games.”

“Summer Reading is every librarian’s favorite time of the year,” Davidson said. “We’re always sad to see it end, but we’re excited to see it off with a big burst of fun. We can’t thank our community enough for all of their support. We hope everyone has had a fun time with this year’s activities, and we hope to see them during the final two programs next week.”

For more information about these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio.”

Prizes include tickets for Kings Island and Cincinnati Zoo