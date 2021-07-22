Vaccination rate nearly 30 percent, but county well behind state average

Highland County is nearing the 30 percent vaccination rate for those that have started receiving their vaccines, according to the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Thursday from the Ohio Department of Health.

The gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories, dashboard.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 48.68 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 29.96.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 45.59 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 27.96 percent.

The gap between “vaccine started” is now 18.72 percent and the gap between “vaccine completed” is now 17.68 percent, which are both compared to the last COVID update the Times-Gazette published.

Both full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Thursday, 29.96 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 12,933 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

• 0-19 — 522 people, or 4.69 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 20-29 — 826 people, or 16.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 30-39 — 999 people, or 20.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 40-49 — 1,395 people, or 27.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 50-59 — 2,298 people, or 39.68 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 60-64 — 1,603 people, or 52.61 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 65-69 — 1,580 people, or 61.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 70-74 — 1,403 people, or 65.75 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 75-79 — 1,001 people, or 66.64 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 80 and over — 1,271 people, or 65.41 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 27.96 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 12,067 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

• 0-19 — 433 people, or 3.89 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 20-29 — 741 people, or 15.01 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 30-39 — 901 people, or 18.69 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 40-49 — 1,322 people, or 25.09 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 50-59 — 2,158 people, or 37.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 60-64 — 1,506 people, or 49.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 65-69 — 1,469 people, or 56.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 70-74 — 1,352 people, or 63.36 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 75-79 — 958 people, or 63.78 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 80 and over — 1,216 people, or 62.58 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Thursday, 48.68 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,690,345 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

• 0-19 — 394,217 people, or 13.66 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 20-29 — 633,397 people, or 40.78 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 30-39 — 705,493 people, or 47.76 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 749,879 people, or 54.06 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 50-59 — 960,611 people, or 62.29 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 60-64 — 577,435 people, or 72.50 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 65-69 — 537,366 people, or 80.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 70-74 — 444,904 people, or 85.17 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 75-79 — 291,714 people, or 81.23 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 80 and over — 395,329 people, or 79.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 45.59 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,329,299 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

• 0-19 — 343,630 people, or 11.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 20-29 — 577,198 people, or 37.16 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 30-39 — 652,729 people, or 44.19 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 40-49 — 700,763 people, or 50.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 50-59 — 904,985 people, or 58.69 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 60-64 — 548,623 people, or 68.88 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 65-69 — 514,478 people, or 77.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 70-74 — 428,416 people, or 82.01 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 75-79 — 279,691 people, or 78.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 80 and over — 378,786 people, or 75.83 percent, have completed their vaccines.

