Peoples Bank donates to Grow! Highland County

Peoples Bank at 101 Harry Sauner Road recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth and retention throughout Highland County. shown from left are Amanda Hall from Peoples Bank and Tracy Evans, Facilitator for Grow! Highland County.

