HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The following information was released from the Hillsboro Police Department:

July 21

Donna Hughes, 43, of New Vienna was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Stephen Mick, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Scott Adams, 52, of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension.

Kellie Kinnett, 32, of Dayton was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.

On July 21 at 7:18 pm, the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a 2-car crash on High Street. Kellie Kinnett and Lisa Barnhouse were traveling southbound on North High Street in the 1400 block. Kinnett approached the intersection at Harry Sauner Road and proceeded into the right-turn lane. Barnhouse, being directly behind Kinnett, continued straight. Kinnett attempted to abruptly change lanes, right to left, in front of Barnhouse. Kinnett subsequently struck Barnhouse in the right front causing functional damage. Kinnett sustained disabling damage to the left front of the vehicle. No injures were reported.