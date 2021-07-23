Bluegrass festival coming to Greenfield

The 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival is coming to Greenfield on Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31 at 4569 Lyndon Road.

Billy Self, president and founder of the event, said it will be held on private property and the owner is allowing them to use their 20 acres for the event; he said the person’s neighbor also offered another 20 acres for parking, which the organization rented through the non-profit.

Self also said there will also be a cornhole tournament as well as crafters and vendors available for people.

Self said the festival started with the idea to raise food for veterans. He said he met a homeless veteran who was living under a bridge in Chillicothe, who said there were more homeless veterans there.

“I said, “Well, if we’re going to do anything with this bluegrass festival we’re talking about doing, let’s just do it for the veterans, and raise food for them. Make sure there’s plenty there.

“The VA said they don’t get enough from the community to fill the shelves,” he said. “So, we called it the 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival. We named it after our band … and we named it after ourselves because we were doing all the footwork.

“It’s been three years in the making of this in order to get to where we were at. We just became a non-profit, 501(c)3 after two years of trying for that … We’re raising money now and not having to get in trouble or anything like that.”

He said people should bring six non-perishable items — anything that won’t spoil. He said the organization takes the food to the VA or the Military Resource Center in Chillicothe.

Self said this year’s version of the event is the third annual one.

“It’s fun having the music there but the most fun part is when you take the food in,” Self said. “I feel what we have achieved at the end of the weekend is what we brought in. To me, I think that the most exciting part is showing the community how much food we brought in.”

According to the schedule on the event’s website, the bands start at 6:30 p.m. on July 29, 11 a.m. on July 30 and noon on July 31.

The full schedule is:

Thursday, July 29

Sterling Bluegrass-6:30 p.m.

State Route 33-7:30 p.m.

Open Highway-8:30 p.m.

Edgar Loudermilk Band-9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Pickin’ Pair-11 a.m.

Black Powder Express-noon

Relentless Mules-1:00 p.m.

Sunrise Ridge-2:00 p.m.

West Liberty Mountain Boys-3:00 p.m.

Break-4:00 p.m.

Black Powder Express-5:00 p.m.

Relentless Mules-6:00 p.m.

Sunrise Ridge-7:00 p.m.

Kauffman Road-8:00 p.m.

West Liberty Mountain Boys-9:00 p.m.

7 Mile Bluegrass-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Lacy Creek- noon

Tyler & Friends-1:00 p.m.

Backup & Push-2:00 p.m.

Kauffman Road-3:00 p.m.

Lonesome River Band-4:00 p.m.

Break-5:00 p.m.

Lacy Creek-6:00 p.m.

Tyler & Friends-7:00 p.m.

Backup & Push-8:00 p.m.

7 Mile Bluegrass-9:00 p.m.

Lonesome River Band-10:00 p.m.

