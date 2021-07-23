4-H donates to homeless shelter

Highland County 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Board donated non-perishable food items, that were collected during 4-H Summer Judging Awards, to the Highland County Homeless Shelter. If you would like to still contribute items, they can be dropped off at the Extension office until July 29.

Highland County 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Board donated non-perishable food items, that were collected during 4-H Summer Judging Awards, to the Highland County Homeless Shelter. If you would like to still contribute items, they can be dropped off at the Extension office until July 29. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_4H-donation.jpg Highland County 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Board donated non-perishable food items, that were collected during 4-H Summer Judging Awards, to the Highland County Homeless Shelter. If you would like to still contribute items, they can be dropped off at the Extension office until July 29. Submitted photo