Letter in a bottle,lightning cow &a hole-in-one

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1908, The Hillsboro Dispatch had an examination for prospective teachers and included multiple questions from subjects like arithmetic, theory and practice, grammar, literature and U.S. history, which included Civil Government.

There was a small opinion article that said that men that wait until they are grown or got an education before they begin labor or learn a profession will start life at a lower point compared to their competitors in the job field.

There was an advertisement for a solid gold fountain pen called the Celtic Model 1. The ad said the pen “compares favorably” with any two-dollar pen on the market and that it is solid gold, 14K fine, of which it is made from the “best” quality of hard rubber.

An ad stated someone wanted young turkeys that weighed two-and-a-half pounds, and that anyone who could help this person with that should bring them to the address indicated in the ad.

The paper said that drilling at Waverly reached 800 feet and that gas was found at this depth in slate formations. However, the paper said gas or oil in paying quantities isn’t for above 1,200 feet. It also said drilling will start in Bainbridge this week.

The paper reported on someone finding a letter in a bottle in San Francisco, California, from Beulah Huffman located near Lebanon, who sent the letter from Turtle Creek almost two years prior. The article featured a response from the person that found the letter.

This week in 1952, The Press-Gazette reported that the state was seeking local aid to try and stop pollution. The paper said that county commissioners were putting restrictions on homes in new lake subdivisions, and one of those ways is that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had to be notified when a subdivision was located within a mile of a state park or lake so anti-pollution measures could be recommended.

The annual 4-H Club camp was announced to be located at Canters Cave. The camp would be two full weeks of camping with one of those weeks focused on Junior Camp and the other to Senior Camp. The camp will have hiking, swimming, singing, campfire programs and other activities.

The paper reported that the city got a share of the distribution of the undivided liquor permit fund, of which was $700. The money came from liquor permit fees which is returned to the subdivisions from which it came and used by local law enforcement agencies.

A canning plant in Leesburg, called the Highland County Packing Company, would open in August. The plant had about 550 acres of sweet corn under its contract and 75 people would work at the factory during the canning season.

The Junior Garden Club was reported to have studies trees at the meeting at the club meeting on July 15. It said unusual trees were noted and varieties of common ones. The members of the club also studied pool paintings and flowering vines.

The paper reported that a lightning bolt killed a cow while Franklin Wright, a local man, was milking it. According to the paper, Wright was not injured physically but was surprised by the experience.

This week in 1981, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that a remote monitoring system was approved for the cardiac patients in the Highland District Hospital through a television-telephone hookup. This made it the only one in Ohio to do this.

An anti-pollution bill was introduced in the Ohio House that would look to limit the amount of phosphorus in household laundry detergents. This was the second time this year where a bill of this kind was attempted to be put into place.

Three local teams qualified for the Women’s State Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament that would be held in August at either Marietta or Strongsville. They qualified because they performed well enough at the United States Slo-Pitch Softball Association State Qualifier held in Lynchburg. The three teams that qualified were the Convenient of Hillsboro, Bird’s Invaders of Lynchburg, and the Leesburg Merchants.

A $2 million budget was adopted by the city council, which is “merely” an estimate of the budgeted items for the upcoming year. The police department took $286,550 of the budget, $232,900 for the fire department, $30,000 for street lighting and $15,000 for the life squad.

Wilmington College was reported to have completed its best fundraising year in its history and was its first million-dollar year in two decades. The record year was tallied to be $1,102,966, which moved it ahead of the previous record from 1964-65 of $1,014,985.

An opinion article said that even though there might be no baseball in the summer, and asked who cared? It talked a lot about how the prospects for the season happening wasn’t looking good, talking to multiple players, and that the next meeting between the players association and league officials wouldn’t happen until the next week.

This week in 1998, The Times-Gazette reported that a new law required that there would be a new law requiring minimum grades for student-athletes in Ohio high schools. The new GPA requirement was looking to be at least 1.0 but some schools were setting the requirement at a 2.0 GPA.

A hole-in-one from Todd Wilkin at the annual Oldsmobile Scramble golf tournament brought Wilkin a charcoal green 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL Sedan. This was the first time in the nine years of sponsorship that a car was given away.

A new record from Brian Hunter, the Detroit Tigers’ leadoff hitter, was set when he had the worst day for a hitter in MLB history. Hunter went 0 for 13 in the Tigers’ doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

The Hillsboro Post 129 destroyed the Chillicothe Post 62 by a score of 24-0 in its postseason opener. The team scored seven runs in the first inning alone and would go on to face Waverly next.

Twenty-five hospitals were required to pay $9.4 million in settlements due to overbilling for blood tests. The paper said the main issue is from a billing practice called bundling and that the government “contends” hospitals have been “unbundling” or itemizing bills that could have been submitted as a single item.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

