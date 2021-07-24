Highland County Community Action to tee up 15th annual golf outing

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host its 15th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, August 20 at Buckeye Hills Country Club at7261 Limes Road in Greenfield. Registration will open at 8 a.m.

Reservations are now being taken for teams and hole sponsors. There are plenty of opportunities for your business to be represented at the event as an event sponsor, corporate sponsor, team, hole or prize sponsor.

Shotgun scramble time is 9 a.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf on the beautiful course, a cart and a lunch provided by All Seasons Catering.

Prizes will be awarded to first-place and second-place teams, and most honest. Great door prizes are also going to be given away.

Golfers who participate will also gain the satisfaction of knowing all proceeds go back to the organization to help support those being served in Highland County. To sign up for this year’s golf outing or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier at 937-393-3458.

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. strives to be an active advocate and resource to empower individuals and families through opportunities and support to achieve self-sufficiency.