Dog Pound Pet of the Week

Brody, a well-groomed, well-mannered, fit and fun-loving fellow, is the Highland County Dog Pound of the Week. Stocky and strong for his short stature, he weighs 63 pounds. This smart, young dog was surrendered by his owner and is already neutered. Brody loves exercise and enjoys attention or a good romp. To meet him or any of the many good dogs at the pound, call 937-393-8191 for an appointment.

Brody, a well-groomed, well-mannered, fit and fun-loving fellow, is the Highland County Dog Pound of the Week. Stocky and strong for his short stature, he weighs 63 pounds. This smart, young dog was surrendered by his owner and is already neutered. Brody loves exercise and enjoys attention or a good romp. To meet him or any of the many good dogs at the pound, call 937-393-8191 for an appointment. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Petof-Week.jpg Brody, a well-groomed, well-mannered, fit and fun-loving fellow, is the Highland County Dog Pound of the Week. Stocky and strong for his short stature, he weighs 63 pounds. This smart, young dog was surrendered by his owner and is already neutered. Brody loves exercise and enjoys attention or a good romp. To meet him or any of the many good dogs at the pound, call 937-393-8191 for an appointment. Submitted photo