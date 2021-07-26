HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jerrad Luschek, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Amelia Beth Minzler, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

On July 18 at 4:40 p.m. the police epartment responded to the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Michael Woolley, 35, of Hillsboro, was stopped in a vehicle at the stop sign at the entrance to Walmart on Harry Sauner Road when a vehicle driven by Jamie Boris, 39, of Hillsboro, was attempting to make a left turn into Walmart from Harry Sauner Road. Woolley failed to see the Boris vehicle and attempted to pull onto Harry Sauner Road causing him to strike Boris’ vehicle. Woolley was cited for failure to yield. No injuries were reported at the scene.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Johnathan Cumberland, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brandon Elkins, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired plates.

Jeska Shaffer, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Michael Carson, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

On July 22 at 6:22 p.m. the police department responded to the area of North East Street and East North Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Marjorie Sluss, 72, of Hillsboro, was driving northbound on North East Street and turned left onto East North Street, striking a vehicle driven by Grace Marker, 20, of Hillsboro, who was traveling southbound on North East Street. Minor injuries were reported on the scene. Sluss was cited for right of way when turning left.