GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Collett, 34, of Bainbridge was arrested on failure to appear warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and failure to signal.

Paul Hays, 41, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Rodger Gruber, 40, of Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest and on a warrant from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Mark Ward Jr., 26, of Greenfield, was arrested for felonious assault.