Highland Co. tops 30 percent starting vaccines

Highland County has passed the 30 percent vaccination rate for those that have started receiving their vaccines, according to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Monday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 48.92 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 30.16.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 45.75 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 28.10 percent.

Both full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard, the 30.16 percent of county residents that have started the vaccination process equals 13,019 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 541 people, or 4.86 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 835 people, or 16.92 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,004 people, or 20.83 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,443 people, or 27.39 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,314 people, or 39.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,614 people, or 52.97 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,584 people, or 61.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,408 people, or 65.98 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,005 people, or 66.91 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,271 people, or 65.41 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, the 28.10 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations equals 12,127 residents. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 445 people, or 4.00 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 756 people, or 15.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 905 people, or 18.77 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,330 people, or 25.24 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,168 people, or 37.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,518 people, or 49.82 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,471 people, or 56.82 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,354 people, or 63.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 961 people, or 63.98 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,219 people, or 62.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 48.92 percent of Ohio residents has started their vaccinations, equaling 5,717,753 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 400,770 people, or 13.88 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 637,257 people, or 41.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 709,644 people, or 48.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 753,793 people, or 54.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 964,782 people, or 62.56 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 579,238 people, or 72.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 538,584 people, or 80.76 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 445,719 people, or 85.32 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 292,153 people, or 81.70 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 395,813 people, or 79.24 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 45.75 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,347,696 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 347,722 people, or 12.04 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 579,943 people, or 37.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 655,410 people, or 44.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 703,348 people, or 50.70 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 907,760 people, or 58.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 549,881 people, or 69.04 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 515,352 people, or 77.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 429,073 people, or 82.14 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 280,035 people, or 78.31 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 379,172 people, or 75.91 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

County still lurks far below state averages