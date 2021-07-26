Everetts Way officially open

Everetts Way, a new road that links Hillsboro High School/Middle School to S.R. 247 and provides a second exit from the school complex, officially opened to the public last Thursday.

“We’re hoping this will provide less traffic going in and out of the school complex in the mornings and afternoons, and it will give our buses another way to exit the school grounds so that don’t have to get in all that traffic,” Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis said Monday. “We piloted the road with some of the buses last year and it worked really well.”

The road should also help with traffic congestion after large events at the school.

Everetts Way officially opened at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Davis said that while the road is open the public, the school does not want it used as a way to cut back and forth from S.R. 247 and U.S. Route 62.

“We want it to be for school traffic only so kids going to the Barnhouse Center or other locations on the school grounds won’t have to deal with a lot of traffic,” Davis said.

He noted that as vehicles enter Everetts Way from S.R. 247, drivers will not be able to right to head toward the back of the school complex during certain morning and afternoon hours because buses will be in that area. He said signage has been posted noting when that right turn is not permitted.

Davis announced in January of 2020 that the school district had purchased a five-acre tract of land for the road project from Donita Everetts, a 1980 Hillsboro School graduate who taught in the school district for 31 years before retiring in 2015.

The school district originally hoped to have the road opened around beginning of the last school year or by the time the new auditorium opened, but unforeseen delays pushed the timeline back.

“It’s going to be unbelievable for our high school and middle school. Now, with the auditorium and piecing that together and the safety to get people in and out of the traffic on a daily basis, this is something that’s just going to be outstanding for our school district and our building,” Davis said at a January 2020 school board meeting.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Donita Everetts is pictured in her vehicle being the first person to officially drive down Everetts Way following its opening last Thursday. The land for the road was purchased from Everetts. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Everetts-Way-pic-1.jpeg Donita Everetts is pictured in her vehicle being the first person to officially drive down Everetts Way following its opening last Thursday. The land for the road was purchased from Everetts. Submitted photo Pictured at a ribbon-cutting last Thursday for the new Everetts Road at Hillsboro High School/Middle School are (l-r) school board member Larry Lyons, superintendent Tim Davis, former landowner Donita Everetts, board members Beverly Rhoades and Jerry Walker, and central office administrator Diane Michael. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Everetts-Way-pic-2.jpeg Pictured at a ribbon-cutting last Thursday for the new Everetts Road at Hillsboro High School/Middle School are (l-r) school board member Larry Lyons, superintendent Tim Davis, former landowner Donita Everetts, board members Beverly Rhoades and Jerry Walker, and central office administrator Diane Michael. Submitted photo

Road links Hillsboro High School/Middle School to S.R. 247