HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Pointer, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Codi Perry, 30, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was cited for driving under suspension.

Robert Ballein, 31, of Lynchburg, was cited for left of center and driving under suspension.

July 25

INCIDENT

At 5:14 p.m., officers with the police department responded to the 1000 block of West Main Street to attempt to make pick up on Brandon Pointer, 38, of Hillsboro, who had an active warrant. While Pointer was being taken into custody, he became irate and began resisting officers. Pointer was arrested on his outstanding warrant and was charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer. He was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

July 26

INCIDENT

At 3:03 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 600 block of South High Street for a report of a theft. After further investigation, William Willey, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.