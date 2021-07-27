Ruggles named Highland County Republican of Year

Roger Ruggles of Hillsboro was honored by the Highland County Republican Party as the 2021 Republican of the Year at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner held Sunday evening.

More than 160 people were in attendance. Bill Fawley, county auditor, announced Ruggles as Republican of the Year and presented the honoree with a plaque.

Ruggles serves as a central committeeman for Paint Southwest and belongs to the Republican Club and Century Club. He has worked on many local, state and national campaigns.

Ruggles thanked everyone for the award, saying, “It was totally unexpected, deeply appreciated and very humbling.”

Speakers for the evening were Congressman Brad Wenstrup and pastor Tim Throckmorton, national director of community impact teams for the Family Research Council. Both gave rousing speeches to an attentive and receptive audience.

The dinner was hosted by Jeff and Marie Richmond at the Back Room Paradise on Miller Lane, south of Hillsboro, with special music by Becky Fiscus.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.

Roger Ruggles was named Highland County Republican of the Year at the party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner held Sunday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Republicans.jpg Roger Ruggles was named Highland County Republican of the Year at the party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner held Sunday. Submitted photo Wenstrup https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Wenstrup.jpg Wenstrup Submitted photo Throckmorton https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Throckmorton-2.jpg Throckmorton Submitted photo