WPD nabs suspect, stolen van

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police captured and arrested a man — and recovered a stolen city vehicle — after alert officers spotted the vehicle, which led to a vehicle chase down Rombach Avenue and then a foot search in the woods behind Kroger.

Anthony Simich, 37, of Wilmington, is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property, with other charges possible.

Simich allegedly ran several red lights while being pursued eastbound in the city van before turning left around the El Dorado restaurant. He then crashed into the woods behind the Kroger store and fled on foot.

Sgt. Ron Fithen of the Wilmington Police Department told the AIM Media Midwest that the WPD had received information about the suspect, who had numerous warrants from adult parole agencies and others.

They had also received word that he was possibly in possession of a vehicle recently stolen from the city water department.

“As officers were on their way to the Royalton Inn (where Simich was reportedly located), officers saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop him,” said Fithen.

Simich was found about a half hour after abandoning the vehicle.

Court records show that Simich is a convicted felon who has spent time in prison, most recently after being found guilty in 2015 of charges including aggravated assault, aggravated trafficking in drugs (heroin) and theft.

The vehicle involved in the incident is towed from the woods. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_DSC_0746.jpg The vehicle involved in the incident is towed from the woods. John Hamilton | News Journal

City truck recovered after vehicle/foot chase