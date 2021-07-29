HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 25

INCIDENT

A resident of the 8600 block of U.S. Route 50 reported the theft of a Kubota UTV.

July 26

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Maple Trail reported the theft of a bicycle.

July 27

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50. After investigation, William L. Douglas, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of S.R. 138 after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Travis L. McKinney, 37, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

July 28

ARREST

Oistin R. Lightner, 20, of Greenfield, charged with contempt.