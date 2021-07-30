In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! In the kitchen this week my friend gave me some zucchini so I decided to make zucchini bread. I found a recipe that called for pineapple. I was thinking that sounded so good, so I took the recipe and made it my own.

I always add and take away ingredients that I don’t like. The recipe called for raisins, and not that I don’t like raisins, but I wanted walnuts. So I added walnuts instead. You can add walnuts or pecans plus throw in some raisins. I also sprinkled it with powdered sugar after it cooled.

I brought it into work last week with butter and our employees loved the butter spread on top, or you could use cream cheese or just eat it the way it is. Everyone’s taste is different. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I did. Again, I like easy and simple recipes. If you have lots of zucchini, this recipe is for you.

Please send your favorite recipes, with a picture of it and story about it, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week.

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray for the pans

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 cup canola oil

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups grated zucchini

One 8-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup pecans, walnuts or raisins (optional)

Sprinkle powdered sugar on top

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch by 2.5-inch loaf pans with cooking spray.

2. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, nutmeg and allspice in a small mixing bowl.

3. Beat the sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl until well combined. Mix in the zucchini and pineapple. Add to the dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in walnuts, pecans or raisins (optional).

4. Pour half the batter into each loaf pan. Bake, rotating the pans halfway through, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean — about 50 minutes. Let the break cool in the pans for five minutes, then carefully turn out the loaves to finish cooling on a wire wrack.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.