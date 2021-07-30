1937 vaccines, S. High trouble spot, RFL funds

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Institute Club of the First M.E. Church would be presenting two playlets in the town hall in New Petersburg. The paper said both playlets would be humorous one-act skits.

The paper reported that life insurance policies were starting to pay “half of all payments” to the living people that originally purchased the policy. The paper said they could be used to create estates and assure old age as well.

The Highland County Health Department advised that all children should be vaccinated against smallpox as well as immunized against diptheria prior to starting the school year. The paper said the diseases are preventable and are a constant menace.

The Columbus baseball team, a subsidiary of the St. Louis Cardinals, held tryouts for people interested in being professional baseball players. Scouts for the Cardinals were be present at the one-week tryout where “boys” age 17 to 23 would be able to try to show talent.

A treasure hoard of 6,000 pounds of gold ingots, valued at $3,000,000 at the time, was found in Panama. The government held the hoard under guard while five planes were flown to the scene.

This week in 1958, The Press-Gazette reported that puppets and clowns were being used as motivational devices by speech therapists to get children to talk.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1161 in Hillsboro celebrated its 53rd anniversary. The lodge, organized in 1905, honored two of the charter members that were still living as well as members that had been with it for 25 years or more.

Rocky Fork Lake had $584,000 of funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources earmarked for 1960 and 1961. The paper said the department was thinking about building concession stands, boat docks and other facilities that could be leased to private operators.

Rainy weather brought the threat of crop loss to Highland County, including the possibility of an imminent wheat crop loss. According to the article, continued rains, as well as cloudbursts, had led to a possible crop loss or severe damage to the crops in the county.

The paper reported that Company H. of the Ohio National Guard unit of Hillsboro left for Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky for training that included advanced individual as well as basic unit training for two weeks.

The establishment of a water conservancy project for White Oak Creek looked possible after a resolution to direct the U.S. Corps of Engineers to make a review investigation of the proposal was passed by the Committee of Public Works of the House of Representatives.

This week in 1987, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered Hillsboro to improve its wastewater treatment facility to meet its permit requirements issued by the EPA. The city was then eligible for partial grant funds to make the improvements.

The Hillsboro City Council and “concerned” citizens gathered at 11 p.m. Friday night at South High Street to look at some of the supposed problems with young people gathering at this spot.

It was announced that Marty Brennaman signed a new three-year contract that would go through the 1990 season. The article said that other than his play-by-play duties, Brennaman also did post-game radio shows, the team’s weekly Hot Stove League radio shows in the offseason and other broadcasting sessions.

The Wilmington College Agriculture Department said it was exploring a student exchange program with Wye College in England. According to the paper, Wye College was the agricultural branch of the University of London. The paper said faculty from the two colleges had discussed the possibility the program.

Darrell McKenzie of Lynchburg was named the district sales manager for The New Northrup King. McKenzie was ordered to coordinate all aspects of sales and services for Stauffer Seeds, Pride and Northrup King seed dealers across the district which spanned 24 counties in southern Ohio.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported that the Greenfield Board of Education elected to not continue the soccer program for the upcoming school year. The paper said supporters of the program were still interested in the formation of a team not connected to the school.

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education approved the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Lorenda Tiscornia. Tiscornia’s resignation was reported to take effect on Feb. 1, 2002.

Clown-A-Mania was reported to have come to the Greenfield Public Library on July 31 for an All-Around The World program the library was holding.

Officials from the U.S. Olympics praised Cincinnati’s bid for the 2012 Olympics. The officials also said that they would not have visited the area if they didn’t think it was worthy of hosting the games. Cincinnati was considered a long shot of the eight U.S. cities up for the bid.

A watermedia painting from Joan Arnold of Greenfield was selected for the 2001 24th annual Juried Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibition, Watercolor, Ohio 2001, that would take place at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center from Oct. 7 through Nov. 11.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Looking-back-logo-4.jpg