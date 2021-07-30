August brings new fun to library

August may be better known for back-to-school or “dog days,” but at the Hillsboro library, August means only one thing: new programs and activities.

“We’re excited to offer four new and returning programs,” circulation manager Sarah Davidson said. “Libraries are community centers, places for people to come together not just to learn, but also to grow and have fun. We can’t wait for these four programs, offered every month — and some twice a month — to get started.”

The first, set for Monday, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m., is a new Anime Club.

This club, designed for adults, will be a chance for anime fans to get together and discuss their favorite shows and mangas.

“This first meeting will be a lot of fun since it will be our chance to brainstorm exactly what we want the club to be,” Davidson said. “We could have book club-like meetings, where we all read a manga and discuss it. Or we could play anime-themed board games. The sky’s really the limit.”

Then, every Tuesday will see either Trivia Tuesday or Craft-ernoons, both at 5:30 p.m.

“One week we’ll have trivia, the next a craft,” Davidson said.

August’s Trivia Tuesdays will be Aug. 10 and Aug. 24. The topics will be animals and Disney, respectively. Craft-ernoons will be on Aug. 17 and Aug. 31.

“For the first craft-ernoon we’re revisiting a favorite craft from this year’s Summer Reading,” Davidson said. “All of the patrons who came really enjoyed making cat and dog toys. So we thought we’d do it again. If someone didn’t get the chance to come in July, they can come now and make a special gift for their pets.”

The month’s second craft is a book page wreath. “These are such pretty decorations, perfect for any bookworm,” Davidson added.

Finally, on Thursday, Aug. 26, the Tween & Teen Make-and-Create Club will return.

“During Covid, this was one of the clubs that we had to put on hold,” Davidson said. “But now we’re ready to bring it back. For August, tweens and teens will take a Harry Potter Hogwarts House quiz and then make a bookmark showing off their Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Hufflepuff pride.”

Davidson added that while these are the newest programs on the library’s roster, there are other patron favorites as well, such as Bring Your Own-Book Club (Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.), Comic Book Club (Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.) and Write-Away Club (Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m.). Additionally, the library hosts a special “Ask an Expert” program every month. August’s expert is professional photographer Beverly Hottle. She will be at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

Davidson a said the patron-favorite Paint Nights will be returning in September. More information on those bi-weekly activities will be coming soon.

For more information on these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

Sarah Davidson is the circulation manager at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

