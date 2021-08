The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Seitz, 45, of Leesburg, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

INCIDENTS

At 1:30 p.m. a resident in the 200 block of North Eleventh Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 3:57 p.m.. a resident in the 300 block of Lafayette Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.