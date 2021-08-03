Former teacher sentenced for improper touching

WILMINGTON — A former substitute teacher was sentenced to jail time for inappropriately touching students.

Gary Weber, 58, of Clarksville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail in Clinton County Municipal Court on July 26 after pleading guilty to sexual imposition.

According to Wilmington Police Det. Bob Wilson, in November the department received a complaint of Weber, a substitute teacher at Wilmington Middle School, inappropriately touching female students. Weber had reportedly inappropriately “brushed up” against the student and put his fingers through the student’s hair.

Along with the jail time, Weber must have no contact with the victim or any Wilmington City Schools student. He must also surrender his license to teach in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Education is ordered to not permit Weber any temporary or permanent license to teach in the state. He must also pay a $500 fine along with $135 in court costs.

A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

When reached for comment, Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said, “It takes courage to speak out and report when something is wrong. I am grateful for the brave individuals that did the right thing in making a report to school officials. Our school administration was able to quickly intervene by immediately removing him from our schools.”

The superintendent added, “Our Wilmington City Schools hires our daily substitute teachers through the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center [SOESC] who were also notified of the investigation. I thank the SOESC for their support and follow through in ensuring the safety of all of their partner schools. I appreciate the diligence of our Wilmington Police Department in their swift attention in their investigation. In these circumstances, we make sure to also report the status and outcome of the investigation to the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct.”

