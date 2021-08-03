Grand jury indicts 11

A Chillicothe man who was indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified government facility and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound was among 11 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

James Zamora, Jr., 33, conveyed or attempted to convey a drug of abuse, on or around March 4, 2021, onto the grounds of the Highland County Justice Center, or an institution that is under the control of the department of mental health and addiction services, or the department of developmental disabilities, the department of youth services or the department of rehabilitation and corrections, according to Highland County Common Pleas Court records.

The charge is a third-degree felony.

On or around March 4, 2021, Zamora also allegedly obtained, possessed or used a Schedule II controlled substance, a fentanyl-related compound in an amount equal to or exceeding 10 grams but less than 20 grams, which is a second-degree felony.

Brian Mock, 23, Lynchburg, was indicted on three counts — having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

On or around June 1, 2021, in Highland County, not having been released from disability, Mock acquired, had, carried or used a firearm or dangerous ordnance, allegedly a Chiapa 1911-22. Mock was under indictment for, or was already convicted of, an offense involving the illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution or trafficking of a drug of abuse or adjudicated a delinquent child for the commission of an offense that if committed by an adult would have been a felony offense involving illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution or trafficking of a drug of abuse, which was allegedly heroin, according to court records

Mock also allegedly received, retained or disposed of a Ruger 22 firearm that was the property of someone else and knowingly or had reasonable cause to believe it was obtained through commission of a theft offense.

Mock was also, according to the indictment entry, ordered to forfeit a Chiapa 1911-22 due to its use in the facilitation of the crime.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Seth Elliott, 22, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

James Lykins, 39, Peebles, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Thomas Manring, 37, McArthur, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Bobby Clifford, 45, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jacob Wright, 35, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Jeremy Purdom, 40, New Vienna, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

John Scharenberg, 58, Bainbridge, for possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

Lisa Redman, 56, Greenfield, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Travis Carter, 39, Hamerville, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Wide variety of charges among offenses