GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Angela Underwood, 49, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Tonya Ward, 46, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

INCIDENTS

At 1:10 p.m. a resident in the 900 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 2:48 p.m. a resident in the 200 block of Edgewood Avenue reported property damage. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:51 p.m. a resident in the 100 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.