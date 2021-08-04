Commissioners eyeing upgrade to dog pound

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning and one of the main topics discussed was upgrading the Highland County Dog Pound.

Commission president Jeff Duncan said there have been issues with the pound and there has been “a good bit of money” spent fixing it up.

A contract approved by the board mentioned DS2 Architects and a new approximately 6,000-square-foot animal shelter. Duncan said the board of commissioners has been looking into the possibility of upgrading the facility and what that might entail and cost.

Another matter discussed was that the Fairfield schools received a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation to extend a sidewalk leading to the school. Duncan said there is currently a sidewalk that partially runs from the village to the school as far as the industrial park. He said the commissioners have had discussions with the school and they just needed paperwork from the commissioners.

Commissioner Terry Britton said the new sidewalk would hook onto the existing sidewalk at the industrial park, and that he believes there will also be a crossing where the sidewalk crosses S.R. 771.

In another matter, Duncan also said a new roof for the Hi-TEC Center is being installed and warned people that if they’re going north of town, there will be construction occurring.

The board said it received a note from Fairfield Energy saying it was going to check on natural gas prices, as they think there’s a chance it could increase, but just needed authorization from the board to do so. Duncan said the company reviews the county’s gas and electricity prices and advises the commissioners on what company and rates are best. He said the county has been working with the company for several years.

There were two resolutions approved by the commissioners:

* Resolution No. 21-143 gives authorization to reimburse funds from Public Children Services S-03 to Public Assistance H-00 in the amount of $50,000 for June 2021 shared cost reimbursement.

* Resolution No. 21-144 is authorization to reimburse funds from CSEA to Public Assistance H-00 in the amount of $8,471 for June 2021 Child Support Shared Cost Distribution.

There were six contracts approved by the board of commissioners:

* Contract 56 is a IV-D Contract Amendment between the board, CSEA and the prosecutor. Duncan said the contract is done every year if not more often.

* Contract 57 is between the board, Jobs and Family Services (JFS) and Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) for a Purchased Service Contract from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

* Contract 58 is with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation/Correction for a Subsidy Grant Agreement for JRIG — Probation Department.

* Contract 59 is between the commissioners and Highland County Community Action for work to be done on a property. The funds, according to Duncan, are going towards the rehab of the property.

* Contract 60 discusses upgrades to the dog pound or a new building altogether.

* Contract 61 is between the commissioners and DS2 Architects for a new records storage facility.

