HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information;

July 30

ACCIDENT/CITATION

A deputy responded to a one car crash on North Main Street in Sinking Spring. After investigation, Tommy J. Newsome, 44, of Peebles, was charged with OVI.

July 31

INCIDENT/AREST

A resident in the 9400 block of Warren Lane advised a male was on their property refusing to leave. After investigation, Robert A. Ross, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Aug. 1

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 5700 block of Fishermans Wharf Road after the report of a breaking and entering. Items taken include a four-wheeler and an air compressor. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 2

INCIDENT

A resident of the 13000 block of McWilliams Road reported the theft of two zero turn mowers.

Aug. 3

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious male walking on Warlamount Road. The male, once located, became combative and was subsequently arrested. Arnell C. Johnson, 33, of Hillsboro, was charged with assault on an officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.