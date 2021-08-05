Rash of break-ins reported

A rash of breaking and entering incidents, including at two residences where a suspect(s) apparently entered homes through a window, is being investigated by the Hillsboro Police Department.

The police department said it received a call at 3 a.m. Thursday to respond to a home in the 400 block of East Main Street, where the caller reported that a window to her residence was discovered open and a cell phone was missing.

Upon police officers responding to the area, it was also found that the caller’s vehicle had been entered and that property was also missing from the vehicle.

Sometime apparently not long after the original call, officers responded to the Greystone Drive area in reference to a suspicious male being observed on a security camera. While patrolling the surrounding residential area, officers found property in the middle of the road on St. Mary’s Lane. Officers were able to make contact with the owner of the property and took a report, the police department said in a news release.

At 8 a.m. the same day the police department said it received a call asking officers to respond the area of East Walnut Street where it was reported that a home had been entered through a window and multiple purses were missing. After investigating, officers discovered a majority of the property in an alley near the residence.

Another victim told police she lives across the street from the East Walnut Street area residence and found that someone had attempted to enter her home and was successful in entering her vehicle. During the investigation on East Walnut Street, property belonging to a resident of the 100 block East Main Street was recovered. Contact was made with that victim and it was found that items had also been removed from the victim’s vehicle, the police department said.

The police department said it received two additional calls from residents in the area of Greystone Drive and Willow Street stating that they had discovered their vehicles had been entered and property was missing.

The police department said no additional information would be available until Friday.

The incidents are under investigation and leads on possible subjects are being developed, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Butler at the police department by calling 937-393-3411 or by email at bbutler@hillsboroohio.net.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

HPD says it is investigating and leads are being developed