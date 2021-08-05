Vinyl Countdown featured act Saturday at Elks

The band Vinyl Countdown will be the featured act when the Hillsboro Elks hosts “A Party on the Green” on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight with the band playing from 7-11 p.m. It is strictly limited to those age 21 and over.

The event is free for anyone that is an Elks member, but they must show their I.D. card. For those that aren’t a member, there is a $5 cover charge. Food can be purchased from The Frog and Club restaurant — nachos with a choice of pork or chicken and a pork or chicken sandwich. No outside coolers or alcohol would be allowed, but beverages can be purchased from the lodge, according to the Elks’ Facebook page.

Todd Griffin, who plays bass for Vinyl Countdown, said people should bring chairs or blankets because they won’t be provided.

Celia Griffin, the lead vocalist for the band, said Vinyl Countdown performs ’70s and ’80s rock. Todd Griffin said the band does arena rock, or classic rock, as well as a lot of ‘80s metal and ’70s and ’80s classic rock.

“We just kind of feel like that’s our strength so we don’t try to do too big of a variety,” he said. “We prefer to do what we do and do it well as opposed to trying to variety and maybe not do it so well.”

He also said the core of the band has been together for 17 years, but that Vinyl Countdown is only in its third year. Todd Griffin also said this is Celia’s third year in a band.

Celia Griffin said she always wanted to sing but it never worked out, so she was always in the audience or at home with her children. She said she still gets a little nervous when she performs, but that her background in theater helps get past that.

Todd Griffin said he and Celia are both teachers at Hillsboro Elementary and live in Highland County. He said this weekend’s show is the only one in the county in 2021. He said that makes it more important because they know a lot of people want to see the band play but can’t because they play further most of the time.

“But when I see people out there in the audience that I know, it just kind of warms my heart,” Celia Griffin said. “It really makes me want to amp things up even more just to give them my absolute best to show my love and appreciation to them coming, and I personally love seeing familiar faces out there. We’ve met so many people in the last few years doing this it’s wonderful.”

“Vinyl Countdown takes you back to a time when vinyl was spinning and Rocky was winning, bringing back those bright lights and arena nights filled to the max with the magic of rock and roll. Hair was bigger then, and so was the fun (in) the 70’s and 80’s,” the group’s Facebook page says.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

‘A Party on the Green’ is open to the public