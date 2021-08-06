Hello! I hope everyone had a great week. It’s time for In the kitchen with Sharon This week in the kitchen is Ronda Purdin, the food preparation director at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, plus she is my neighbor. She made this wonderful Hummingbird Cake.

I don’t know where the name came from, but it is delicious. I took it to The Times-Gazette and we ate it, plus I took some home for my son and his co-workers and they all agreed it was the best cake ever. The icing is so good, too. You need to try this cake and if you see Ronda tell her to make it again for us.

Please send in your favorite recipes and I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Hummingbird Cake

Cake ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups white sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/4 cups vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice

2 cups diced bananas

1 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Icing ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 stick butter

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 C). Grease and flour a one-cup bundt pan.

2. Measure flour, sugar, soda, cinnamon, oil, eggs, vanilla into a mixing bowl. Beat until smooth. Stir in pineapple with juice, bananas and pecans. Pour into prepared pan.

3. Bake in oven for about 70 minutes. Turn cake out onto rack or plate after cooling for 20 minutes. Cool and ice with cream cheese icing.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.