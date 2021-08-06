Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 7. Work will take place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road starting June 1. These closures may not occur every day. Starting June 7, resurfacing work began and closures have been occuring daily Monday through Friday. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 was reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road starting June 21. Trafficm is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project has been resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County starting April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes have been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.