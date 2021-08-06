Prison escape, motorcycle patrol, a perfect game

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Press-Gazette reported there would be a Hillsboro night presented by WCKY where the radio station would honor the city. The program was sponsored by the Hillsboro News-Herald and The Press-Gazette.

The paper reported that there was a 5-year-old pony that was 34 inches tall. The paper said the horse was perfect in every way apart from the one aspect. The horse was a Shetland pony named Little Joe.

Officials from the Hillsboro Water Works said the water table level fell faster “than has ever been known” prior to its reporting in the paper. The paper said people should report all their leaks, refrain from sprinkling their lawns, gardens or streets, and be sparing in using water for any purpose.

An Arkansas man was reported to have sawed his way out of the Highland County jail. The man, Dallas Hill, was held in jail for a connection to a theft of a quantity of wool. A broadcast was made to alert state police and law enforcement of surrounding states to locate him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was reportedly enlisting aid from local officers to curb “un-American activity.” There was a meeting called by the FBI in Cincinnati to create a collaboration by all local law enforcement to try and curb un-American activity.

The paper reported that two unusually large eggs were exhibited after being brought into the Hillsboro Publishing Co. office. Ralph Michael brought in the largest egg, laid by a White Leghorn, which weighed 5.5 ounces.

This week in 1965, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that Highland County set a budget of $1.2 million for 1966. The paper said the figure encompassed a general spending fund of $486,023,061.

The Greenfield Eagles gained a spot in the semifinals of the District 8 slow-pitch softball tournament after its victory over Pinkerton TV. Hillsboro Landmark won its second game of the tournament while playing in the lower bracket.

The Ohio parks chief reportedly told district supervisors of the 54 state parks in Ohio to tighten up their operation. The order followed reports that conditions at some of the parks were not satisfactory.

Hixson Oil shut out the Hillsboro Elks 16-0 in the Highland County Babe Ruth Tournament thanks to Steve Sieg’s perfect game pitching. Sieg got all 15 batters out and the game was ended early because of a 10-run mercy rule.

This week in 1989, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro High School was in the process of developing an Active Teen Institute Club. The club was meant to “develop teen leaders and adult advisors” that were committed to preventing alcohol and drug abuse.

A grandfather clause expired, meaning that the drinking age would be 21 for everyone in Ohio. This clause allowed anyone that was 19 years old on or before July 31, 1987, to legally drink alcohol prior to the clause expiring.

Students in Jim Hopkins’ science classroom at Hillsboro High School were going to be able to learn more thanks to Hopkins attending a three-week institute at Indiana University of Pennsylvania which taught him how to use computers and enhance scientific experiments.

A 17-year-old youth got more than they bargained for when they tried to steal pop from a machine. The youth had managed to get one soda from the machine, but in the process tipped it over causing it to fall on him, which caused minor injuries.

The Rocky Fork State Park hosted a free concert by “Touch of Grass,” at the campground amphitheater. The paper said the band gave a bluegrass sound but also brought a blend of oldies, original music and bluegrass.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that bachelor’s degree programs were going to start being offered at Southern State Community College through Franklin University. Students could either attend in person or connect with professors and classmates online.

The Warren Brothers performed a free concert at The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro. The city hosted the band as part of a charity benefit concert.

The Hillsboro Police Department acquired a new way to patrol the city streets — a 1982 Suzuki 1100 motorcycle. Officer Jon Salyer was the officer that owned the vehicle and said it was “ideal” for traffic enforcement.

The Lynchburg-Clay School District announced a policy for reduced-price meals for those children that could not pay for the full price of meals. Children from houses at or below the income levels reported by the paper might have been eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

