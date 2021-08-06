Second mural in Leesburg

A second mural was added last week to Leesburg’s downtown pocket park with the theme of “looking through windows to the history of Leesburg,” according to local resident Richard Edwards.

Edwards said a mural wall was the brainchild of former Leesburg Mayor Dan Daulton, who wrote the following:

“The murals on the Leesburg Pocket Park Wall was an idea I wanted when the village got the space during my tenure as mayor. I wanted a mural on the wall depicting the history of the village.

”I talked with Mia Melson, who is the wife of David Melson, who is the son of Gene and Peg Melson, former operators of Gene’s Cardinal about painting a mural. We found that the bricks were in such aged condition they would not hold paint. The wall would have to be completely covered with stucco or metal.

”Metal was the least expensive way to go. Mia was the artist and worked from photographs. I think she has done a wonderful job as she was not around to remember what Leesburg was like when we were growing up in the village. It couldn’t happen without her. The idea is that we are looking through windows to the history of the village.

“The pocket park still needs improvements. There are people with ideas and there will most likely be some changes made. When we were starting this project the CEO of Candle-lite gave me a nice check for the project.

“There will be more murals to come in the future. It takes time.”

Leesburg area resident Richard Edwards supplied the information for this story.

This is a picture of the murals in the Leesburg Downtown Pocket Park as painted by Mia Melson. Submitted photo

Paintings intended to be windows looking into village’s past