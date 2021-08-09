‘Field Day’ ag event returns Aug. 17

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association (SOCGA) will once again hold its annual field day — an agriculture- and education-oriented event.

The Field Day will be held at the Fayette County Demonstration Farm, located north of Washington C.H. on Old S.R. 38, adjacent to the Fayette County Airport: 2770 Old Route 38.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a “Climate and Weather” update from Ohio State University Extension Climatologist Aaron Wilson, according to SOCGA President Gene Baumgardner.

Programs are scheduled to run through 5 p.m. with lunch being provided and served at approximately 1 p.m. Experts from various fields will be present to speak with many topics being addressed.

“There’s programs on sustainable agriculture, on water quality, on insect-control. We’re going to be doing a drone demonstration,” said Baumgardner.

The Field Day has been taking place for more than 20 years. Baumgardner explained the funds to hold the event came from an Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association grant, a Fayette County Chamber of Commerce grant to promote local events around the county, and set up fees for those who will be showing during the event — such as those setting up for a trade show, local farming equipment dealers, etc.

The event is free to attend and Baumgardener explained the day would be particularly beneficial to the farming community and those who sell equipment.

