County lags behind state

While Highland County continues to have one of the lowest vaccinations rates in the state, Ohio has passed the 50 percent plateau for those who have started receiving their vaccines, Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 50.17 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 31.24.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 46.55 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 28.63 percent.

The gap between “vaccine started” is now 18.93 percent and the gap between “vaccine completed” is now 17.92 percent.

Both full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard, the 31.24 percent of Highland County’s population that has started its vaccinations equals 13,482 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Governor Mike DeWine noted the increase in vaccinations in a news release late last week.

“We have vaccines that are powerful and do an amazing job. They are so powerful that we now live in a state with two groups of people – those vaccinated and those not,” DeWine said. “Those who are vaccinated are safe, those who are not vaccinated are not safe.”

The news release also said the Delta variant is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in Ohio, and that in the period from July 4 through July 17, 86.4 percent of the lab-sequenced cases are the Delta variant.

“Delta spreads like wildfire and seeks out anyone who is unvaccinated. But there is good news as two things remain very clear: First, the vaccines are the key to containing this fire and ultimately putting it out,” Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., said. “Secondly, vaccination is without any doubt your best bet, regardless of your age, for avoiding getting really sick with COVID-19 and to avoid lasting complications like Long Covid.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County that have started the vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 638 people, or 5.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 891 people, or 18.05 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,061 people, or 22.01 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,514 people, or 28.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,395 people, or 41.36 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,649 people, or 54.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,609 people, or 62.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,429 people, or 66.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,017 people, or 67.71 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,279 people, or 65.83 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 28.63 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 12,357 residents. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County that have completed the vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 488 people, or 4.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 773 people, or 15.66 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 936 people, or 19.42 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,366 people, or 25.93 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,210 people, or 38.16 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,537 people, or 50.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,490 people, or 57.55 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,369 people, or 64.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 961 people, or 63.98 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,227 people, or 63.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Tuesday, 50.17 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,863,957 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 434,891 people, or 15.06 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 661,084 people, or 42.57 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 732,840 people, or 49.61 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 775,124 people, or 55.88 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 985,430 people, or 63.90 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 587,860 people, or 73.81 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 544,411 people, or 81.64 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 449,701 people, or 86.09 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 294,416 people, or 82.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 398,200 people, or 79.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 46.55 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,329,299 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 367,188 people, or 12.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 593,808 people, or 38.23 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 668,849 people, or 45.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 716,207 people, or 51.63 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 922,009 people, or 59.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 556,518 people, or 69.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 520,146 people, or 78.00 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 432,549 people, or 82.80 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 282,368 people, or 78.96 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 381,188 people, or 76.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Ohio passes 50 percent starting vaccines; Highland Co. stands at 28.6 percent