HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 8

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A call was received advising of suspicious activity on Fishermans Wharf Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Steve R. Eros, 33, of Hillsboro, for burglary and driving under suspension. Robert L. Woodruff Jr., 40, of Hillsboro was charged with burglary. Lena M. Henry, 37, of Hillsboro, was charged with burglary.

Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute in the 13000 block of Jamison Road. After investigation, Andy Brummett, 37, of Leesburg, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of Cedar Chapel Road reported a male acting suspiciously. After investigation, deputies arrested Shannon L. Sartain, 41, Williamson, West Virginia, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of S.R. 73. After investigation, Skylyn Wherry-Gardner, 25, and John R. McCann, 25, of Hillsboro, were charged with domestic violence.

ARREST

Kandy J. Jenkins, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.