‘Ask a Photographer’ at the Hillsboro library

This month’s installment of the Hillsboro library’s “Ask an Expert” program series will feature a local professional photographer.

Beverly Hottle, who is also a member of the Film Foggers Photography Club, will be at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. to answer patrons’ questions and offer instruction on photography.

“This will be a great time for anyone who has an interest in photography to come out and get some pointers,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson.

The goal of these programs, Davidson explained, is to give patrons a chance to connect with local experts and to learn about various topics.

“And this month’s is a particularly fun one,” Davidson added.

She described some of the previous “Ask an Expert” programs, saying that past topics have included diabetes, genealogy and job searching.

“One month, we had the Humane Society here and they brought a dog and two cats for patrons to interact with,” she added.

“The Humane Society was our first time having these programs in-person,” Davidson said. “They began virtually due to Covid, but now that we can have them in-person, they’re even more engaging.”

For more information on this or other library programs, visit www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.