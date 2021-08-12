HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lissa Garrison, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Long, 45, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Brian Gillman, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Aug. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobby Brown, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and obstructing official business.

Lindsey Hornsby, 26, of Lynchburg, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Thomas Birkhimer, 47, of Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension.

Robyn Crusie, 55, of Hillsboro, was cited for assure clear distance ahead.

INCIDENT

On Aug. 11, the police department checked business records for a business in the 100 block of South High Street and found that a stolen firearm was sold to the business. This case is still under investigation.