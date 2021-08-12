Pioneer Day returns Saturday to Hillsboro

A special attraction of Saturday’s Pioneer Day being presented by the Highland County Historical at the Scott House in Hillsboro will be a magic show performed by longtime Hillsboro resident Steve Faris presenting selections from his award-winning magic act as well as discussing magic history relating to Highland County. His show is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Pioneer Day will include historic-themed booths featuring the Hillsboro, Belfast, Buford, Pricetown, Marshall, Mowrystown, Sinking Spring and New Market communities, along with booths from the Highland County, Greenfield, Leesburg and Lynchburg historical societies. There will be food available for purchase and a plethora of other historic attractions. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

