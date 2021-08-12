Peebles woman gets 4 years

A Peebles woman was sentenced this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony.

Hailey Parks, Peebles, 20, was sentenced on one count of burglary.

The judgment entry from the Highland County Common Pleas Court said Parks has a prison term because the felony is at least of the second degree. It said Parks must serve a “definite determinate term” of four years at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville and that she was given jail time credit on her sentence of four days. She was delivered to the custody of the sheriff to be transported to the reformatory.

The judgment entry said the minimum sentence for the case is four years and the maximum is six years. It also said that a period of Adult Parole Authority after her release from prison is mandatory.

According to a bill of particulars, Parks originally faced one county of burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of firearms; a third-degree felony, and theft; a first-degree misdemeanor.

The bill of particulars said that on March 15, 2021, the Hillsboro Police Department received a burglary report on Muntz Street. It said multiple items were stolen including several firearms, two safes, jewelry, ammunition and a PlayStation 4. On March 17, a sergeant at the police department spoke to a juvenile about his involvement in the burglary. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, the juvenile said he entered the Muntz Street home along with others and told the sergeant that when they entered the residence, they collected the items and exited the residence through the back door. After leaving the residence, the stolen items were put a vehicle. Four of them then allegedly traveled to a residence in Peebles.

The bill of particulars said that on March 18, the sergeant and another officer met with deputies from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and traveled to a residence where two people were questioned about the burglary.

After the suspects returned to the Peebles residence after the burglary, one safe was opened using “miscellaneous tools” and the other was opened using a code on the side of it. One suspect admitted to throwing one of the safes in a wooded area near the residence while the other was put in the bed of a “disabled rusty truck” on S.R. 247 near Hillsboro. Both safes were later recovered, according to the bill of particulars.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Records say guns, safes, jewelry, ammunition stolen in Hillsboro