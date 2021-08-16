Highland man receives four life sentences

A Highland man was found guilty of five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, by a Highland County Common Pleas Court Jury and sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in prison with the eligibility for parole.

Aaron Ludwick, 38, also received an minimum 11-year sentence on a fifth first-degree felony count of rape.

A judgment entry from the court said Ludwick must serve a prison term because the felonies are at least of the first or second degree. The entry also said that because the victim “suffered serious physical, psychological or economic harm” and that Ludwick’s relationship to the victim facilitated the offense, the offender’s conduct is “more serious” than conduct normally constituting the offense.

The judgment entry stated that Ludwick was to serve his time at the Corrections Reception Center in Orient, Ohio.

According to the judgment entry, the consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public from future crime or to punish Ludwick and that they are not “disproportionate” to the seriousness of Ludwick’s conduct and the danger Ludwick poses to the public.

The entry also said at least two of the multiple offenses were committed as part of one or more courses of conduct and the harm caused by two or more of the multiple offenses committed were “so great or unusual” that “no single prison term” for any of the offenses committed as part of the courses of conduct “adequately” reflected the seriousness of Ludwick’s conduct.

According to the judgment entry, Ludwick was given jail time credit on his sentence of 11 day from the date Ludwick was delivered to the custody of the sheriff to be transported to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

The judgment entry said for strictly the fifth count, Ludwick must serve at least 11 years in prison and a maximum of 16.5 years, and then the four counts of life imprisonment follow. It also said Ludwick is not eligible for the Intensive Prison or Transitional Control Programs.

Ludwick will also be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender/Child Victim Offender Registrant, according to an Explanation of Duties provided by the Highland County Common Pleas Court. It said Ludwick must be registered as a Tier III Sex Offender for the rest of his life with in-person verification every 90 days.

According to an indictment from a Highland County grand jury, count one occurred on or around June 1, 2010, and continud through Dec. 31, 2010, in Highland County, when Ludwick engaged in sexual conduct with victim who was less than 10 years old.

The indictment said count two occurred on or around Jan. 1, 2011, and continued through Dec. 31, 2011, in Highland County, when Ludwick engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who was less than 10 years old.

It said count three occurred on or around Jan. 1, 2012, and continued through Dec. 31, 2012, in Highland County, when Ludwick engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who was less than 10 years old.

It said count four occurred on or around Aug. 1, 2013, and continued through June 1, 2014, in Highland County, when Ludwick engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who was less than 10 years old.

The indictment said count five occurred on or around Jan. 1, 2018, and continued through Dec. 31, 2018, in Highland County, when Ludwick engaged in sexual conduct with a victim when Ludwick purposely compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Ludwick https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Ludwick-1.jpg Ludwick

Ludwick guilty of rapes starting when victim was under 10 years old