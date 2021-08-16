Woman in line injured at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY — A woman waiting in line for a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday was injured by a metal object that came off the ride, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run, said Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point.

The object hit a female guest waiting in line for the ride in the head. The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care, Clark said.

Any eyewitness said the object that struck the woman was not small and looked like a metal disc flying through the air, according to cleveland.com.

The eyewitness told cleveland.com to object that struck the woman was bigger than the palm of his hand.

The victim fell the ground after being struck and members of the crowd started calling out for doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, the eyewitness said, adding that several guests took off their shirts to help stem the bleeding until Sandusky EMS arrived a few minutes later, cleveland.com reported.

A spokesman for Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky said the woman was brought to the hospital by EMS Sunday, but was later transferred to another facility, though he declined to say where. Her condition was not provided, according to cleveland.com.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark said.

Top Thrill Dragster is a launch coaster that goes from a standstill to 120 mph in 3.8 seconds. It opened in 2003.

Reports say metal object struck victim in the head