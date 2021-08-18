VA adjustments due to increased Covid cases

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are making adjustments due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. These changes are in an effort to protect the veterans it serves and minimize the risk of the virus.

As part of this effort, visitation to the Community Living Centers (CLCs) has been ceased until further notice.

Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be screened at the entrances. Masks are required inside buildings and outside when social distancing is not possible. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted inside buildings.

To speed up this screening process, veterans and caregivers are encouraged to utilize the following Covid screening options:

· Text “Screen” to 53079.

· Use your cell phone camera to scan the following QR code.

· Visit the screening tool website at: www.va.gov/covid19screen.

Once the screening questions are completed, show your cell phone screen at the screening station on the VA campus.

What can you do to protect yourself and others? Take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call your healthcare provider. Veterans can call the VA, 740-773-1141, ext. 15575, for guidance.

For information regarding what to know, what to do, and how VA is responding: visit https://go.usa.gov/xdMYt.

For more information about the coronavirus, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.