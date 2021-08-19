HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Damaal Lattimore, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Ronald Meyer, 52, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Aug. 18

ARREST/CITATION

Tristan Nicely, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

ACCIDENT

At 8:55 a.m., Marty Eaton, 46, of Hillsboro, was driving southbound on Belfast Pike when the steering went out of the vehicle. Eaton;’s vehicle drifted to the left and sideswiped a vehicle driven William Kiefer, 21, of Hillsboro. Kiefer was headed northbound on Belfast Pike and ran over the curb on the east side of the road to attempt to avoid the collision. Angela Douglas, 38, of Hillsboro, was driving southbound behind the Eaton vehicle and ran off the road and over the curb on the west side of the road to attempt to avoid the crash. Eaton was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

At 12:47 p.m., Tyler Arnett, 27, of Winchester, was turning a vehicle right from an alley onto West South Street when he failed to yield to a westbound vehicle driven by Linsey Cox, 31, of Hillsboro. No injuries were reported at the time of the report. Arnett was cited for failure to yield.