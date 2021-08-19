Boys retiring from SSCC

Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys on Wednesday announced his retirement from the college effective June of next year.

The announcement signals the end of more than a decade of Boys’ leadership of the college.

Boys provided his letter of resignation for the purpose of retirement to the SSCC Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Aug. 18, setting his final day for June 30, 2022 to provide time for the board to find a replacement.

Boys has led the college since Jan. 1, 2010. During his tenure, he served under Ohio governors Ted Strickland, John Kasich and Mike DeWine. Both of Boys’ children attended and graduated from Southern State during his presidency. He resides in Clinton County.

Boys said in his retirement letter that he had planned to retire in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to remain in leadership for an additional year beyond his contract.

“I felt it imperative that I stay to see us through the many challenges that this pandemic has brought our way,” he said. “It will be time for fresh leadership to take on new challenges as the college recovers from the pandemic and explores new opportunities to further its important mission.”

Boys said SSCC’s graduates range in age from the early teen years to well into a late age, and many would not have pursued a college degree if the college was not here for them.

“That has motivated me and brought joy to me nearly every day,” he said.

Prior to his presidency, Boys served for 31 years in K-12 education as a teacher, principal and superintendent in the Sycamore and Loveland school districts. He also served as co-chair of the Higher Education Funding Commission with president Rod McDavis, devising a plan to distribute substantial capital funding to the state’s public colleges and university systems. Additionally, Boys served on the board of directors of the American Association of Community Colleges, and as vice-chair of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

Boys graduated from the inaugural class of Leadership Adams and the 25th class of Leadership Clinton.

Boys has served on the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Board for 10 years and is currently the chair of the Community Colleges of Appalachia, a membership group of 80 colleges throughout the Appalachian region. He is also a board member of the Rural Community College Alliance.

“It truly has been the honor of my life and pinnacle of my 42 years in public education to have served alongside you in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to the citizens throughout these counties in Southern Ohio,” he said in his resignation letter.

Boys thanked the board of trustees, both current and past, who served as stewards of the institution, as well as dedicated faculty, staff and administrators.

“Southern State Community College is in good hands,” he said.

SSCC Board of Trustees Clinton County Chairman Brian Prickett wished Boys well in retirement and thanked him for his service to the college.

“I wish him well as he moves to the next phase of his life in retirement,” Prickett said. “His calm, professional demeanor in many recent trying situations is going to be missed. He is a true leader, and the school’s going to have to work very hard to replace his knowledge and his visibility to lead folks as we move forward and grow.”

Boys said in retirement he plans to pick up playing his mandolin again, travel and “catch my breath.”

“I also plan to take my morning walks a little later in the morning,” he said.

David Wright is the social media coordinator at Southern State Community College.

Southern State President Dr. Kevin Boys speaks at a graduation ceremony. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_kevin_boys_speaking-at-graduation.jpg Southern State President Dr. Kevin Boys speaks at a graduation ceremony. Submitted photo

President’s 12-plus-year tenure ends June 2022